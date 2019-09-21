Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 16.28 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 76.5% respectively. 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.