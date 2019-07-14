Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 20.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.