Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 20.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
