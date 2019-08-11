Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1112.21 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.25, with potential upside of 170.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 0% respectively. 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.