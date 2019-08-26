Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 508.70%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 0.75% respectively. 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
