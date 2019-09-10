Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparing side by side

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 128.77 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 46.5% respectively. About 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.