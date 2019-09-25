Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.24 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.37%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.