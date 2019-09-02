Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparison side by side

Both Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.09 beta. From a competition point of view, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.