Ennis, Inc. (EBF) Reaches $20.42 Formed H&S; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raised Visa (V) Holding By $15.60 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 500,000 shares with $78.10 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $410.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 4.42M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Ennis, Inc. (EBF) formed H&S with $19.40 target or 5.00% below today’s $20.42 share price. Ennis, Inc. (EBF) has $533.24M valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 108,467 shares traded. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has risen 8.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 04/04/2018 – USCBC’s Ennis Says Stakes Are High in U.S.-China Negotiations (Video); 06/03/2018 Delaware AG: State legislators Ennis and Carson visit Belmont Hall in Smyrna to celebrate accreditation by the American Allianc; 26/03/2018 – Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Business Council’s Ennis Discusses Next Round Trade Talks (Video); 04/04/2018 – Nancy Bernardini Joins Glansaol as CEO; Alan Ennis Now Chairman; 16/03/2018 – Ennis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ennis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBF); 21/03/2018 – TriCore Announces Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 03/05/2018 – ENNIS SAYS ON MAY 2, CO THROUGH A UNIT ACQUIRED ALLEN-BAILEY TAG & LABEL IN A PURCHASE OF ASSETS & ASSUMPTION OF TRADE PAYABLES – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Ennis, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 21.39 million shares or 0.12% more from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Company reported 65,734 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,960 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated reported 2,271 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 79 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests Company reported 56,092 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 3,522 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 2.33M shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,650 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P owns 20,109 shares. Macquarie reported 45,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 95,209 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co reported 51,674 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 39,929 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel has 1.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Asset Inc reported 2,550 shares. Moreover, Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 86,820 shares. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership holds 170,750 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.24M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 31,391 shares. Ativo Ltd Liability has 0.98% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,858 shares. Liberty owns 45,615 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,885 shares. Exchange Capital Management accumulated 29,864 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stock Yards Comml Bank & has 160,351 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt stated it has 396 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. Shares for $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 22 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $19100 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 500,000 shares to 1.75M valued at $81.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd was reduced too.