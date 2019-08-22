Ennis (EBF) Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $493,735; Stock Price Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ennis Inc (EBF) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.45% . The institutional investor held 129,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 171,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ennis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 30,273 shares traded. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has declined 5.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 04/04/2018 – Nancy Bernardini Joins Glansaol as CEO; Alan Ennis Now Chairman; 21/03/2018 – TriCore Announces Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 02/04/2018 – Ennis Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ENNIS SAYS ON MAY 2, CO THROUGH A UNIT ACQUIRED ALLEN-BAILEY TAG & LABEL IN A PURCHASE OF ASSETS & ASSUMPTION OF TRADE PAYABLES – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ennis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBF); 06/03/2018 Delaware AG: State legislators Ennis and Carson visit Belmont Hall in Smyrna to celebrate accreditation by the American Allianc; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester, Daines, Gianforte Announce Ennis’s William Gilmore’s Offer of Appointment from West Point; 16/03/2018 – Ennis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 272,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.06 million, up from 269,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $280.8. About 1.69 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 9,858 shares. Contravisory Mgmt stated it has 278 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc reported 33,959 shares. L And S holds 18,197 shares. Finemark Bank stated it has 60,083 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 39,447 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vestor Ltd Llc stated it has 51,484 shares. Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 14,265 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 1,538 shares. Wendell David Associates has invested 5.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Altarock Partners Limited Liability Company holds 8.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 396,940 shares. Bright Rock Management Limited owns 27,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold EBF shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 21.39 million shares or 0.12% more from 21.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 94,788 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 24,800 shares. Moreover, Finemark National Bank & Tru has 0.02% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 305,849 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 9,241 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 36,043 shares. 800 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 0.01% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) for 1.94 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). The Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 24,352 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 44,300 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP reported 62,185 shares stake. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF). New York-based Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).