Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

As Biotechnology companies, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 76.9%. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.