Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 210.72 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 1.6% respectively. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.