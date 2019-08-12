Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 uniQure N.V. 60 239.84 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus price target and a 52.80% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 78.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.