Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.63 N/A -2.43 0.00

Demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 987.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 18%. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.