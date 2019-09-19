Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.