Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 38.12 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 66.4%. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.