Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 202.81 N/A -3.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.