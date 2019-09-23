Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 67.35 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 257.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.