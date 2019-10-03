Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 30 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.74M -7.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,636,149.44% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 99,639,237.24% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.