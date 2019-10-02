Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 30 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.12 30.03M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,636,149.44% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 410,807,113.54% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.