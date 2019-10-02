Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|30
|0.00
|3.16M
|-12.84
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|7
|-0.12
|30.03M
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|10,636,149.44%
|0%
|0%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|410,807,113.54%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Volatility and Risk
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.36 beta.
Liquidity
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
