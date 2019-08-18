Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.83 shows that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.