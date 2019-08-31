Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 and its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.