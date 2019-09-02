Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

We are contrasting Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 average target price and a 89.64% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.