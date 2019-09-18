Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

As Biotechnology companies, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|4.11
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,243.18% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 10.9%. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.