Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

As Biotechnology companies, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.11 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,243.18% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 10.9%. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.