Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Galapagos NV 136 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Galapagos NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Galapagos NV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Galapagos NV is $172.6, which is potential 7.15% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Galapagos NV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 16.78%. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Galapagos NV beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.