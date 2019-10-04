Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 29 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,874,053.68% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 244,810,027.42% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta which is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.