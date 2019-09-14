Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 27.33 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Evogene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Evogene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.