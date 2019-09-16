Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 83749.89 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 25.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.