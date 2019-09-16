Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|83749.89
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Risk and Volatility
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.27 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 25.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
