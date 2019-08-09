Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta means Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 53.9%. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.