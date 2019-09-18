Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 25.43 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.