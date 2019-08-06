Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 21 55.72 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.