Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|55.72
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Arvinas Inc.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
