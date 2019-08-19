Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.83 shows that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 145.90% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.