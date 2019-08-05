Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 4.9% respectively. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Akari Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 6 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.