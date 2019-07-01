Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 83.10 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 104.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 67.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.