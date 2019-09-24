Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.20 N/A -2.76 0.00

Demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and has 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.25 consensus price target and a 22.22% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.