Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Comparison side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 34.9%. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.