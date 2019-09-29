Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Contrasting side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 30 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,625,420.31% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.