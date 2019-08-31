Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparing side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.