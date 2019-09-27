Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Contrasting side by side

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,691,823.90% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.