Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Contrasting side by side

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 30 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 97 0.61 90.21M -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,654,079.57% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 92,961,665.29% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.83 beta means Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility is 83.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 24.68% and its consensus price target is $111.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.