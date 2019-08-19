Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparison side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has beta of 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 49.6% respectively. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.