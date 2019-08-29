Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Contrasting side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 242.67 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.