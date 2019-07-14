Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 40.5%. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.