Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 30 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 10 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,700,982.05% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 120,798,319.33% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 301.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 85.5% respectively. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.