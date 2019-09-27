Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|30
|0.00
|3.16M
|-12.84
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|11.50M
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|10,700,982.05%
|0%
|0%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|120,798,319.33%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 301.38%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 85.5% respectively. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
