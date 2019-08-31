Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 1.1% respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.95%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

