Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genmab A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Genmab A/S has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 12.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 0%. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.