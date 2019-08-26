Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparing side by side

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 10.29 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. FibroGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $71.33, with potential upside of 70.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 67.8%. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.