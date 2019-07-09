Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. From a competition point of view, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 39.2 and 39.2 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 35.6% respectively. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was more bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.