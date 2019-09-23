Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Comparing side by side

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.