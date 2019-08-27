Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 22.91 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.