Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 81.16 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 10.7 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 109.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 82.86% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.